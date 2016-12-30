What Killed Carrie Fisher? Why Coroner Can't Determine Cause Of Death Yet - Hollywood Life

We’re going to have to wait until 2017 before we find out for sure what caused Carrie Fisher’s tragic death on Dec. 27. While it’s believed she died following a massive cardiac arrest, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office says it isn’t obvious what killed the beloved actress and writer. We’ve got the details. It’s going to be awhile before we learn the official reason we sadly lost Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who passed away on Dec. 27, four days after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to LAX. An autopsy was performed on the icon Dec. 30, and TMZ reports that there is no cause of death listed on the death certificate that has just been issued. Her case has been “deferred” so that the L.A. County Coroner’s Office can do more tests to exactly determine what took her life at just 60-years-old, as it was “not obvious” during the postmortem as to what could have killed her.