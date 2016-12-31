Carrie Fisher's Autopsy Is Complete After Being Placed on Hold | E! News

In only a matter of months, both Debbie and Carrie were set to star in the HBO documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, and Todd told E! News HBO has reached out in hopes of making the documentary part of their memorial in some way. "Remarkably enough, the [Bright Lights] documentary is the greatest tribute you can imagine to both of them," Todd shared. "This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years," Todd wrote on Twitter with a drawing of a mother and daughter after Reynold's passing. "I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting." —Reporting by Holly Passalaqua