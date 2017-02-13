Federal judge rejects request to block Dakota Access pipeline — for now - The Washington Post

A District of Columbia federal judge on Monday turned down a request to temporarily block construction on the Dakota Access pipeline, saying there would not be any risk of immediate harm until oil starts flowing. But U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, while denying a request by two Native American Lakota tribes for a temporary restraining order, ordered the pipeline company to provide weekly updates about when it expected oil to begin flowing, leaving open the possibility of further court intervention. He set a date of Feb. 27 for a hearing on whether to issue a preliminary injunction at that time.