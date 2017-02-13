Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 132 Seeds: 653 Comments: 66041 Since: Oct 2008

Federal judge rejects request to block Dakota Access pipeline — for now - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A District of Columbia federal judge on Monday turned down a request to temporarily block construction on the Dakota Access pipeline, saying there would not be any risk of immediate harm until oil starts flowing. But U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, while denying a request by two Native American Lakota tribes for a temporary restraining order, ordered the pipeline company to provide weekly updates about when it expected oil to begin flowing, leaving open the possibility of further court intervention. He set a date of Feb. 27 for a hearing on whether to issue a preliminary injunction at that time.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor