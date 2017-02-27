A word we should understand..

After perusing different comments, it appears that many think or assume that the word, "Democracy" means different---race or ethnicity.

I does not. It means the embodiment of that country's citizens that have a Democracy as their societal structure.. For the Constitutional United States, I'll copy the Preamble:

"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

Those are the principles that our Constitution are based on.... the Constitution that every single person in our "Democracy" should be striving for, or they shouldn't live here.