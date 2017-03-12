Watertown Daily Times | The Steve Bannon I know is neither racist nor anti-Semite

From a NY community news feed that I haven't read before, but I have read about his Jewish encounter episode with a former wife over he didn't want his twin daughters attending the same school that she wanted. The problem was over a school...not about hating Jews.

" Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon “a stone-cold racist and a white supremacist sympathizer” in an interview on MSNBC. Steven Goldstein, executive director for the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, wants the president to fire Bannon because he is a “notorious anti-Semite.” As a Jewish American who worked with Bannon at Breitbart News, I am certain these characterizations are false. They are the leading edge of a distortion campaign that mislabels Bannon as virulently prejudiced, anti-immigrant and a cultural fascist. In the six years I have known Bannon, I have never heard him make a single racist or anti-Semitic comment. Since the election, the far left has engaged in a vicious crusade against Bannon in an effort to discredit President Trump. Banners adorn Manhattan buildings, demanding that Congress “Impeach Bannon.” The Chicago Tribune recently opined the president should banish his adviser. The accusations of anti-Semitism and racism that ignited all this have questionable origins."

It's wrong to accuse someone over something demoralizing meant to hurt their character, ruin their reputation, and personify them as someone they are not.

It appears this man has an agenda to benefit the American people -- the people that value our Constitutional and legal commitments that we are supposed to follow as citizens of the United States.

He is not an underdog...doesn't exemplify hate or anti-Semitism. He does appear to care about America, what it Constitutionally represents and what the requirements are to be a citizen here.

We should honor anyone that puts themselves and their progeny on the line, suffering the attacks and unsupported ridicule, and is for - us...