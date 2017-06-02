Newsvine

To salt, or Not to salt; that is the question!

By chloe.
Thu Jun 1, 2017 10:02 PM
You might already know this. I found out a couple of days ago that eggs can be either hard-boiled or soft-boiled. That adding a water soluble substance to the water to be boiled (salt or sugar) increases the water temp, the shells are less likely to fracture, and if they do, the white will coagulate faster.  The only thing, the eggs tend to be 'rubbery' when the substance is added.  No salt or sugar added is considered a "soft-boiled egg".  I must be an 'egg-head' (don't answer that, 'DCB'!!!!! :)), 'cause I didn't know!!!!

