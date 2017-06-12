'Bake in Space' Experiment Aims to Make Crumb-Free Bread on ISS - Seeker

"A new space experiment is taking the baking tip “let your bread rise” to the extreme. Slated to launch to the International Space Station in 2018, “Bake in Space” will test a specially-devised dough with a microgravity oven to bake bread in orbit for the first time in history. “Baking where nobody baked before,” the team behind the Bake in Space experiment quipped. “Bake in Space seeks to address the scientific and technical challenges relating to the production of fresh bread in space.” [Space Food Evolution: How Astronaut Chow Has Changed (Photos)] "