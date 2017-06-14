Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 151 Seeds: 740 Comments: 69017 Since: Oct 2008

Who Is Republican Congressman Steve Scalise? - The Atlantic

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Atlantic
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:38 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Scalise’s colleague, Alabama Representative Mo Brooks, told CNN and other reporters that Scalise was one of five people shot at the early-morning practice, where lawmakers were preparing to compete in the annual baseball game Thursday. The competition between Democratic and Republican lawmakers, which raises money for D.C.-area charities, is typically held at Nationals Park in Washington’s southeast. Republican lawmakers were fine-tuning their fielding miles away Wednesday morning at Alexandria, Virginia’s Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, where local Little League teams play.

Wow!!!  Hard to imagine!!!!!!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor