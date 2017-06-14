Who Is Republican Congressman Steve Scalise? - The Atlantic

Scalise’s colleague, Alabama Representative Mo Brooks, told CNN and other reporters that Scalise was one of five people shot at the early-morning practice, where lawmakers were preparing to compete in the annual baseball game Thursday. The competition between Democratic and Republican lawmakers, which raises money for D.C.-area charities, is typically held at Nationals Park in Washington’s southeast. Republican lawmakers were fine-tuning their fielding miles away Wednesday morning at Alexandria, Virginia’s Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, where local Little League teams play.