Just wanted to share with you at how surprised I was! ... and I'm experimenting, too. I tried posting a longer article on this, but it didn't go through. So, here we go again!

There are wayyyyy to many Deer here. They eat everything! ...the trees, plants, any flowers, grass and they leave all the weeds. We must not be the only ones that don't like them! (and what they don't get, the bugs, slugs and birds do).

I've tried everything to get them to stop, and the natural remedies didn't work (hair and Human urine). My last resort was animal deterrent---I used the tablets that are spread around the vegetation, and then get watered into the plant's system. Oh, they worked---nothing wanted to be on the property---even me! The odor was so powerful, it could be smelled a half a block away!!! And it lasts a long, long time. I think I followed the directions??!!!

So, anyway, here I am again with half-eaten and ruined everything....when I discovered something else they like---Melons!!!!

I had bought a Cantaloupe and small Watermelon, and they both seemed ripe or close at the time, but they were horrible...grainy texture, and the cantaloupe never got soft, so I put a few pieces out where the Deer usually are, and they ate it! The next day I sliced the rest and put it all out there----It was gone in about 10 minutes---and they came to the deck looking for more!!! Yayyyyy!

Next, I'm going to try spreading chunks of melons and a few other pieces of fruit out there and near the plants---maybe the trees won't taste so good after eating sweet fruit!!! Yeah, I know what you're thinking...and so am I, but it's worth a try. Maybe they've never had anything like those foods---and sour plants and trees won't taste so good after eating them! ...I hope.

I know---kind of expensive, but it must be cheaper than those tablets! ..and I won't put it out all the time.

I'm wishing them 'Happy eating" and me---Happy growing and flowers---at least, for a while. :)