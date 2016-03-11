Santana imagines his way to happiness | Las Vegas Review-Journal

(note: CS--I know who CB is...Best of Luck and Happiness)

***

From Jan. 29th----

By Doug Elfman ....(excerpt)

Las Vegas Review-Journal

The happiness movement in America has forged many wellness paths — yoga, meditation, mindfulness and breathing exercises — which have been clinically shown to improve people's lives.

But some Americans have been riding the happiness train ever since the 1960s, the open-your-mind gateway decade.

Las Vegas' most celebrated member of this be-here-now wave is Carlos Santana, who moved to Las Vegas several years ago (and he performs at the House of Blues on Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 3-6.)

How's life been going for the enlightened one lately?

"Better than ever," Santana, 68, told me at his music studio. "It's really wonderful to arrive at a place where you can really savor, enjoy and be conscious. Being conscious is a whole other kind of energy. It makes you feel lighter, brighter and stronger in belief that we are all productive beings living in universal abundance."

Santana speaks in these loving tributes every time I talk to him, so I asked him who gave him this attitute. Was it Ram Dass, Eckhart Tolle, psychedelics, books, therapy or other sources?