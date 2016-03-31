Happy Birthday Eric Clapton: Jamming With Derek Trucks At Madison Square Garden

Happy Birthday Eric Clapton!!

Today marks legendary guitarist Eric Clapton‘s 71st birthday and we’re glad to see “Slowhand” is still going strong. Not only does Clapton have five shows scheduled for next month in Japan, but he’s also set to release his 23rd studio album I Still Do on May 20 via his Bushbranch Records/Surfdog Records label. In honor of Slowhand’s birthday, let’s look back to high-quality video of a whole show he played with a band featuring Derek Trucks on guitar at Madison Square Garden in New York City on September 29, 2006.