This thought started with something I go through every election cycle, "How can there be two 'right ways' of doing things? Isn't there only a 'right way and a wrong way'?

In asking that question again, I came across what appears to be an Independent Journalist's article, and like me, he sees the significance of diversity. Imo, that revelation might move him to a "side." ..Both sides, or one side, though? They both have groups of people they promote, or do they really? If so, why aren't they supporting/promoting the same groups of people?

I identify with the "people" as a whole. I identify with our Liberal Constitution, "of, for, and by the People." I identify with our Democratic Republic. So, how do we justify having two separate thoughts of 'right and wrong' once our National Constitution was put into place? Its purpose was to identify and document necessary protections for its "People," and to identify where Federal government has jurisdiction, yes?

That document, in addition to all of the others, tell us we have one objective...one right way of doing things...what is best for 'the people,' all of the people, yes? What is confusing me now with our candidates and their premises is - "Who is who, and do they truly represent a Party, or do they represent our documents, or do they represent their own, individual beliefs of importance?

I want our candidate of choice to care, above all, about "all" of us because we all are important---why diversity matters.

Here's the article referenced:

http://www.tnjn.com/2016/03/06/ill-write-what-youre-thinking-diversity-matters/

Excerpt:

"

Let me preface this column by letting everyone know where I stand.

I am an American citizen who is not defined by a political party. I do not like crazy "PC-bro" liberals and I do not like crazy Christian conservatives who rely on nothing but the Bible for their political views.

That's not to say there is anything wrong with watching your speech out of respect for people or reading your Bible everyday. But it is the extremists on both the left and the right that drive me nuts.

The way I see it, anyone who believes their views are 100 percent correct is stupid. There isn't one "right" way. All of us, as humans, are different and changing. How can someone be so arrogant that they don't listen to what other people say? Knowledge, from all backgrounds, is what improves us.

I like guns in homes. I like gay people getting married. I like conservative economics. I like the idea of legalizing recreational drugs. I like less government interference. I like social freedom. Abortion is too confusing, so I'll say I remain pretty neutral on that one.

I think that, for the most part, I'm pretty much in the middle. I'm not a Republican or a Democrat. I just try to think about things. I like to look at both sides. Why make group-based decisions about individuals?

With all that said, I have reached a conclusion:

Diversity matters."

Another important statement, imo:

"

Diversity helped me learn how to listen and how to think.

It is important because it exposes us to people who are different than us. When you think in a certain way, then someone presents information that counters your views, isn't that great? Politics, religion, sports... None of it would be any fun if we were all the same.

Diversity matters.

At least, to me it does."

..And to me, too.