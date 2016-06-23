In A Deadly Crash, Who Should A Driverless Car Kill -- Or Save?

"

The scenario described above is hypothetical, but it and others like it are bound to happen in real life once driverless cars become a mainstream reality, the researchers said. We need answers and rules now, so that we can include them in the programming of these machines. Even if a driverless car has a manual override option, it’s easy to imagine a situation where there simply isn’t time for a passenger to react and take control of the vehicle.

It can be unnerving to think about this stuff. But autonomous vehicles actually have the potential to create a safer world. In the United States alone, about 35,000 traffic deaths occur every year, along with millions of injuries.

“Around 90 percent of those accidents are due to human error,” Azim Shariff, an assistant professor of psychology and social behavior at the University of California, Irvine, and a co-author of the study, said at a press conference. “Autonomous vehicles promise to change all that for the better, but there are barriers to their wide adoption. A number of those are technological barriers, but they’re also psychological ones.”