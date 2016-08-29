What matters the most...

Just want to say that I'm not a Party-line voter (because anyone can be accepted by the Parties under their ticket---obviously Bernie was never a Democrat and will be going back to Congress as he always was---non Democrat or Republican---and Trump is also doing his own thing--not what a republican wants)...I always thought Bush Jr. was more something else than his Dad...just shows why it's important to scrutinize the individual and realize that all of the concerned people are going to do what most matters to them--not us.

I care about the people--what most matters to all of us, and hope that my choice of the time is who will do the best job in that regard.