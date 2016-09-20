Colin Kaepernick has received Death Threats which he says proves the point!

"Colin Kaepernick has received death threats, which he says proves point Posted by Darin Gantt on September 20, 2016, 4:46 PM EDT" :

“I’ve had a few come my way, but not too concerned about it,” Kaepernick said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

When asked if they were isolated to social media, Kaepernick said “couple different avenues,” and said he hadn’t reported them to the team.

“To me, if something like that were to happen, you’ve proved my point and it will be loud and clear for everyone why it happened, and that would move this movement forward at a greater speed than what it is even now,” he said. “Granted, it’s not how I want it to happen, but that’s the realization of what could happen. I knew there were other things that came along with this when I first stood up and spoke about it. It’s not something I haven’t thought about.”

The last thing I would want to see is anyone of any color be murdered for doing nothing wrong!!!!

He must know that any threats of any kind to him are not because of actions of unhappiness on his part, but most likely to the fact that he and others are ignoring the Flag Code...Respecting our Nations symbols of 'Freedom' from others' rule...and that includes EVERYONE, regardless of what else was happening at the time.

What I'm saying doesn't mean or have anything to do with politics - it means I'm a USA citizen that is happy and proud that I live here and stand for what our flag & Anthem represent - what we have been through as a fight for the freedom of living in this country as a citizen.

If anyone on the Police Force of any state is murdering people - Blacks or anyone of color - erroneously and purposefully out of hate and racism--then we need to address it and make it stop--whatever works...and now, but it isn't ignoring our symbols and codes that's going to make it happen---that's going to get you kicked off the team and penalized by the Feds. What you are doing is not a Legal Protest--wise up!!!

1. Leave the Teams.

2. Organize a Legal Protest..times, etc. to keep it covered.

3. Go after any proof you have that self-defense from another Bullet was not involved, and set-up a court case...one by one, get people jailed for murdering without cause. I think you have the money to off-set anything others try to pull. Get it done...Legally.

