Why Colin Kaepernick is wrong: It's not a black-and-white issue | New York Post

I found this article on reddit, and thought the writer made an interesting point considering Colin thinks the biggest point to be made is racism; this author begs to differ:

"Dear Colin Kaepernick, For what it’s worth, I agree with you. I’m also convinced blacks are America’s most oppressed race. And I’m pleased you’re the latest pro athlete to exploit his or her status to take a stand, yours by sitting during the national anthem. But we disagree on who the oppressors are. You believe it’s white America, the America that helped do the once-imponderable: elect a black president, and not once, but twice. I believe that the greatest oppressors of black Americans are black Americans. And they’re encouraged to continue by a say-what-you-want-to-hear leadership and messengers, from the president to a frightened media, politicians of every office, and activists, both black and white, empowered by their steady unwillingness to tell clear, present and sustaining truths in service of genuine for-the-better change."