WHO'S NOT TELLING US THE TRUTH?

Russian hacking, leaking and dissemination of negative information and fake news attacking only Democrats and Clinton, not Republicans or Trump, created a daily deluge of negative news that saturated all media and plagued Clinton for many months. Had this Kremlin assault against American democracy not occurred, or had it been successfully counteracted by Obama and stopped long ago, the extreme damage it did to Clinton would never have happened. She almost certainly would have won an electoral vote majority in addition to her popular vote lead of some 2.5 million votes. It is astonishing and unacceptable that while leading House and Senate Democrats plead with the president to tell Congress and the American people still-secret truths about Kremlin attacks against our democracy, his administration still has not publicly acknowledged the obvious — that covert Russian attacks only against a Democratic nominee and Democratic organizations were intended to elect the Republican nominee. I would urge Democrats to support president-elect Trump’s nomination of retired Marine Corps general James Mattis, a staunch defender of democracy, supporter of NATO and opponent of torture, to be secretary of Defense. Patriotic Americans, no matter which candidate they favored for president, should demand that President Obama disclose the full truth about Russian attacks against American democracy.