Here's What Caused the New York City 'Zombie' Outbreak

Testing for zombie chemicals To find out what chemical caused people to become zombie-like in New York, Gerona and his colleagues used blood and urine samples from eight of the intoxicated people. The researchers applied a technique that collected information on all of the compounds present in each sample. Usually, if the researchers find that one of the compounds in the samples matches the formula for any type of synthetic marijuana, "that's a tentative identification," Gerona said. But the problem is that in order to confirm the identification, researchers must match the compound they find in the biological sample to a "commercial reference standard," he said. In some cases, this reference standard could come from a product that's on the market. But if researchers can't find the product on the market, they have to synthesize it themselves, which can take months and is very expensive, he said. To get around this problem, Gerona and his colleagues have synthesized a number of compounds that they call "prophetic synthetic cannabinoids," or new versions of synthetic marijuana that they think will eventually show up on the market. In this particular case, the researchers found that a metabolite of AMB-FUBINACA, or a compound formed when the body breaks down the drug, was a match with one of their "prophetic" compounds, Gerona said. Originally published on Live Science.