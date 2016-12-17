Microsoft Cortana is about to become your all-purpose productivity bot | VentureBeat | Bots | by John Brandon

The company Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded in 1975 has made no secret of the fact that they intend to become an AI powerhouse. Many of the recent changes in Microsoft Office have been related to productivity automation. You can click a button to create a slideshow in PowerPoint, use the Editor feature in Word to improve your writing, and find out whether you spend too much time processing email in Outlook (using Microsoft MyAnalytics). Now, Cortana is getting a big boost. Microsoft recently unveiled the Cortana Devices SDK that allows developers to create new hardware that benefits from the AI. One of the first products will likely be a speaker that works more like Google Home and Amazon Echo. You’ll be able to set reminders, ask about the weather, and maybe even dictate a Word document. What we know for sure: a company called Knowmail is planning to integrate their email automation engine with Cortana. We don’t know all of the details yet, but Cortana will be able to flag important messages as urgent and read them to you.This could save countless hours processing email, as long as the machine learning works. For example, you might skip browsing through your messages for an hour each morning and, instead, ask Cortana to do that. The bot might decide to read the one from your boss, your kids, and a new customer but skip the hundreds of unimportant emails. Here’s hoping Cortana eventually figures out how to send automated responses (similar to the Google Inbox app) for the non-urgent messages. Someday, Cortana (and a company like Knowmail) might be the AI engine that weeds through our messages so we can focus on other things, like browsing through websites instead.

Wow! Imagine that!!!