Heading into Week 15, the Dallas Cowboys were the only NFC team to clinch a postseason berth. That’s no longer the case. The Seahawks (9-4-1) wrapped up an NFC West title with a Thursday night victory over the lowly Los Angeles Rams to secure a playoff spot. They’ll play out their season against Arizona and San Francisco while trying to clinch a first-round bye. Seattle made progress there by leapfrogging the Lions for the No. 2 seed on Sunday.