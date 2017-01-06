Never forget a face? That may be true now more than ever - Press Enterprise

What changes is not the number of brain cells, called neurons. Rather, the team believes there’s an increase in the structures of neurons, such as dendrites and synapses. There also may be an increase in the insulation of the long threadlike part of a nerve cell along which impulses are conducted from the cell body to other cells, called axons. Grill-Spector offered a garden analogy. "Suppose each neuron is a plant, the dendrites and synapses are the branches and leaves, and the axons are the roots," she said. "The number of plants in the garden does not increase — but rather the branches become longer and have more leaves and the roots may become thicker." Differences in these neural structures may explain why about 2 percent of people suffer "face blindness," unable to recognize even friends, while others have uncanny "super human" facial recognition abilities. London’s Metropolitan Police Service recruits people who seem to never forget a face — recognizing a crook in even the most pixelated and low-resolution video camera footage. As children, our brains are adept at learning foreign languages, memorizing songs and quoting "The Three Stooges Meet Hercules." The prevailing view among neuroscientists is that the largest changes to the neural connections happen during infancy. Then, it was assumed, our brains are slowly pruned back and become structurally stable. Instead, "we actually saw that tissue is proliferating," Jesse Gomez, a graduate student in the Grill-Spector lab and lead author of the Science paper, said in a prepared statement. "Many people assume a pessimistic view of brain tissue — that tissue is lost slowly as you get older," he said. "We saw the opposite — that whatever is left after pruning in infancy can be used to grow."