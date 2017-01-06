SpaceX confirms Monday launch attempt from California

SpaceX has been cleared to attempt a Monday launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from California, the company's first in nearly five months. The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday confirmed it has accepted the findings of SpaceX's investigation into an explosion that destroyed a rocket and commercial satellite during a Sept. 1 countdown test at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, and has issued SpaceX a license for the return-to-flight mission. A Falcon 9 carrying 10 Iridium Communications satellites is targeting liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:22 p.m Eastern Time (10:22 a.m. local time), during an instantaneous window. But the weather forecast is iffy, with rain expected.