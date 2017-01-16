Trump Slams NATO, Floats Russia Nuke Deal in European Interview - Bloomberg

The Times quoted Trump as saying he was interested in making “good deals with Russia,” floating the idea of lifting sanctions that were imposed as the U.S. has sought to punish the Kremlin for its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and military support of the Syrian government. ‘Some Good Deals’ “They have sanctions on Russia -- let’s see if we can make some good deals with Russia,’’ Trump said, according to the Times. “For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that’s part of it.’’

One thing for certain---I want to see the possibility of Nuclear War prevented. If his doing as planned accomplishes a friendlier base, I'm ok with that. People don't usually want to harm those they care about. I hope that eventually happens.

I've never trusted Putin, and never paid any attention to Donald Trump to know who he was, but will say that the US is hated by many nations now, and we can only go 'up' from where we are.