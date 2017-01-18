If we can survive Franklin Roosevelt, we have a chance with Trump--Local

By Dave Ross:

"But for some perspective, let’s look back at the inaugural speech our grandparents heard in 1933. Here’s the famous part: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” Franklin D. Roosevelt said. And here’s the not-so-famous part: “I shall ask the Congress for the one remaining instrument to meet the crisis — broad executive power to wage a war against the emergency, as great as the power that would be given to me if we were in fact invaded by a foreign foe.” Franklin Roosevelt, considered by his critics to be “an intellectually second-rate, rich mama’s boy,” was talking about martial law to end a jobs crisis. And yet the nation not only survived, it won a world war, rebuilt the world’s economy, and spawned the Baby Boom which then grew into the largest mob of rebellious pot-smoking teenagers America had ever seen. If we could survive all that, don’t you think we have a decent chance of surviving this too?"