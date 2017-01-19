If Trump really wants to prove himself, he should save the circus

As soon as I can get it to load to, we'll be in business but I will say, things might be looking up!!!

I was wanting to seed another article by Dave Ross, this time about Trump possibly saving the Circus, and noticed some other words about our National Economy, "http://mynorthwest.com/515031/trump-save-the-circus/?google_editors_picks=true

"Another company announced the creation of more American jobs this week. General Motors says it will invest $1 billion in America and add about 1,000 jobs.

Whoo-Hoo!!! Yayyyyy, yippee!!!!!! Wow!

Ok, Stephen, maybe you're a pessimist and hate the man, but I'm not looking at this from a political stance---I'm only looking at this as a fight to get back what we lost---the America we had! Globalism can go---fly a kite! Our voices (or maybe Trump's) were heard--lets make the best of it!!

"“But automakers have stressed their hands were not forced by the president-elect and that the only cause and effect connection appears to be his repeated claims of credit for their decision,” one reporter stated.""

Yeah!!!!!