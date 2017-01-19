Trump is going to find out even presidents make sacrifices

By Dave Ross: (Op-ED)

"He seemed to surprise everybody when he questioned the high cost of replacing Air Force One – but then, here’s a guy who’s used to having his own plane. A plane which is smaller, but considerably more elegant. He’d probably prefer to just keep flying in his own plane, but as CBS’s Peter Greenburg points out it just wouldn’t do. From nose to tail, the president-elect’s plane is smaller, can fly about 4,400 miles, and carry 43 passengers, according to Greenburg. On the other hand, Air Force One can fly 7,800 miles with more than 70 passengers. It can be refueled in the air. It also has state-of-the-art defenses, which is said to include an anti-missile system, and a “blast-resistant outer skin rumored to withstand a nuclear blast.”