Italy avalanche: Hotel buried, death toll expected to rise - CNN.com

"Penne, Italy (CNN)Rescuers were searching into the night Thursday for any survivors of an avalanche that killed at least two people and blasted a resort hotel in central Italy. As night fell, as many as 30 people were thought to be still inside the wreckage of the Hotel Rigopiano, Italy's Civil Protection Department said. Some could have survived in air pockets, officials said, although cold temperatures would endanger any survivors. The avalanche swallowed the four-star hotel, at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain about (135 kilometers) 85 miles northeast of Rome, Wednesday night after a series of earthquakes in the region that day. Road crews had cleared much of the snow and fallen trees by nighttime Thursday, finally allowing heavy rescue equipment to reach the hotel. Snow machines and helicopters had earlier taken searchers, including dogs, up the mountain.