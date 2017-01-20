Brazil Judge Dies in mysterious Plane Crash

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki's died in a small-plane crash just weeks before he was to rule on a major corruption case that could implicate high-ranking politicians in several Latin American countries. While the cause of the Thursday's crash off a popular Brazilian coastal town had not been determined, Zavascki held such an important role in the sprawling "Car Wash" investigation into a multibillion-dollar bribe scheme at the state oil company Petrobras that many Brazilians and even international groups like Transparency International immediately voiced fears of possible foul play and demanded a full investigation. "Justice Teori Zavascki had been strongly driving the #Carwash investigation in the Supreme Court. It's hard to believe this was a mere accident," tweeted Alan Mansur, director of the National Association of Prosecutors.