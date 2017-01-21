Newsvine

Strongest storm in 7 years could hit L.A. tonight; flooding, mudslides, 'crippling snow' feared - LA Times

Accuweather is warning the storm will hit So. California late Saturday, and will be the strongest since 2010!!

The storm is also supposed to hit the Sierras hard, alerting those to stock up, and prepare to be stranded for multiple days.

