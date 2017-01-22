Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 132 Seeds: 639 Comments: 65615 Since: Oct 2008

United Says Domestic Flights Grounded Due to Computer Disruption - Bloomberg

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:33 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

By Journalists Sasso and Levin:

United Continental Holdings Inc. has requested a ground stop for flights to destinations in the U.S., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop applies only to United’s mainline flights serving domestic destinations, the FAA said in a statement on its website. Updated information is expected shortly, the agency said. The FAA didn’t say why the third-biggest U.S. carrier made the request and a call to United’s after-hours media line wasn’t immediately returned. Last year, computer disruptions caused major flight delays and cancellations at Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor