United Says Domestic Flights Grounded Due to Computer Disruption - Bloomberg

By Journalists Sasso and Levin:

United Continental Holdings Inc. has requested a ground stop for flights to destinations in the U.S., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop applies only to United’s mainline flights serving domestic destinations, the FAA said in a statement on its website. Updated information is expected shortly, the agency said. The FAA didn’t say why the third-biggest U.S. carrier made the request and a call to United’s after-hours media line wasn’t immediately returned. Last year, computer disruptions caused major flight delays and cancellations at Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co.