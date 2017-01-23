Hope flickers as Italy avalanche survivors tell of trauma

"Penne (Italy) (AFP) - Survivors of Italy's avalanche disaster on Sunday recounted how they ate snow to stay hydrated and sung to keep their spirits up while huddling in pitch black, cramped cavities in the mangled wreckage of the Hotel Rigopiano. Their traumatic tales emerged as rescuers said they hoped to find some of the 23 people still unaccounted for, more than 48 hours after they last detected signs of life in the icy ruins. "Even if there are no signs of life, you could drill through a wall and suddenly there'd be contact. That's what happened with the other survivors," said firefighters spokesman Luca Cari.