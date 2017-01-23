Tesla's Autopilot investigation could change the nature of auto recalls

(Video--The Tesla involved in the fatal accident in May.National Transportation Safety Board) Just a few months after the federal government opened up its investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system, the electric carmaker released a software update that could have prevented the whole ordeal in the first place. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched its investigation in June after a driver died in an accident that occurred while his Tesla Model S was operating with Autopilot activated. The Model S passed under a truck and, ultimately, drove off the road because the Autopilot system was unable to distinguish between the white truck and bright sky to apply the brake. NHTSA closed the investigation on Thursday and said it will not issue a recall. But the government agency also hinted that there is room for the nature of recalls to change if over-the-air updates can make cars safer. "Sure I think that’s something we will take a look at in the future," NHTSA spokesperson Bryan Thomas said when asked if NHTSA is considering changing the recall structure as over-the-air updates become more common. He added that such a change is not in the works right now.