Republicans propose giving U.S. states option to keep Obamacare| Reuters

Two Republican senators said on Monday that U.S. states should be allowed to stay in the Obamacare healthcare insurance program if they like, with one adding she felt confused by President Donald Trump's broad but unspecific executive order targeting the program. Trump and congressional Republicans campaigned on a promise to dismantle Obamacare, and they are working on carrying out that pledge as an early product of united Republican control of the White House and Congress. But the legislative proposal by Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana would let states choose to keep Obamacare or move to a replacement program, for which states would also receive some federal funding. Cassidy, himself a doctor, said such an approach could help attract Democratic votes that will be needed for the eventual replacement for Obamacare, former Democratic President Barack Obama's health insurance program approved in 2010. It did not, however, win over the Senate's leading Democrat, Chuck Schumer, who denounced the idea as an "empty facade."