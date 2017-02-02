Help Programmers!

Newsvine

By chloe.
Thu Feb 2, 2017 7:23 PM
My Profile Page is only showing January (the drop down box and article/comment spot). I had similar happen before with the page not automatically updating, and when I looked, the other users did not have the problem.

I hope the programmers see this, as I do not want to use the "Support" page. I don't like how it shows my confidential info re the device I use.

I can't see my comments now without the update. Is there a way you would/could set the drop down beyond the next month?

 

Update****Now fixed**** ...Thank you to whoever did that tonight!!

