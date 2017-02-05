NY Times Steve Bannon Book Club by Marc Tracy

Steve Bannon's "Book Club" by sports writer Marc Tracy is a very good analytical piece of Op-Ed observation by a bright Journalist, imo.

I've been reading about and researching Mr. Bannon's effect and knowledge for the past few weeks, and have concluded this book (like the author states) "The Best and the Brightest," is exactly what Mr. Bannon would be reading.

Here are a few excerpts:

"I asked if he was indeed reading “The Best and the Brightest.” “Oh, yes,” he said. He seemed surprised that I was surprised, although really I was stunned at the situation’s surreal appropriateness. If a novelist were imagining the Trump presidency, this book, a case study in what can go wrong from the outset of an administration ushered in by a change election in uncertain times, is precisely what Mr. Bannon would be reading. “I’m having everyone in the transition read it,” Mr. Bannon continued, later clarifying that “everyone” meant several people."

"“It’s great,” he said of the book, “for seeing how little mistakes early on can lead to big ones later.”"

"The central argument of “The Best and the Brightest” is that the very brilliance of the men whom President Kennedy appointed to his cabinet and senior advisory roles was responsible for what Mr. Halberstam, who had reported from Vietnam for The Times, saw as epic failure. The phrase “the best and the brightest” is frequently misused, “failing to carry the tone or irony that the original intended,” Mr. Halberstam said in a 1992 preface. For instance, when Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, said in November that President-elect Trump sought to fill his administration with “the best and brightest in the country,” he presumably meant it in earnest. But the implied irony was not that the advisers weren’t impressive men (always men, usually men who had attended Harvard). They were. Rather, Mr. Halberstam’s caustic title and the nearly 700 pages that follow indict the notion that society’s smartest are necessarily the ones best equipped to tackle society’s biggest problems."

____

He's a smart man, Mr. Bannon...made a few mistakes--wrong turns, like most of us...but I believe he wants to educate himself and his peers on what approaches work best: intelligence or expertise.

We'll all know the answer with time, as the article suggests, and I wish Mr. Bannon and his colleagues the very best in learning the best approaches in not letting small mistakes become big ones.

Hope you enjoy reading Mr. Stacy's book review, also.