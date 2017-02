Op-Ed piece by E.J. Dionne, Jr.

Some say Pope Francis is displaying a "Libertarian Theology;" while Mr. Bannon says he sees "a cultural Marxism" that seeped into the Church.

Under Pope Francis's guidance and hope for "fostering unity and peace" by forgoing previous precedence and rules, his encouragement of Muslim (and leads to Islamic perpetuity) spread might lead to their goal of taking down Christianity, and replace it with Islam. I believe Mr. Bannon hopes to stop that, if he can.