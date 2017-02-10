This Fox News chart proves Steve Bannon isn't as bad as an Islamic State leader - The Washington Post

Carlson was responding to a USA Today editorial that argued “Steve Bannon and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi share similar world views.” Carlson invited USA Today deputy editorial page editor David Mastio onto his prime-time program to discuss it. The list of awful things that Bannon hasn't done was accurate — but beside the point. The USA Today editorial didn't suggest that the former Breitbart chairman is a terrorist on par with Baghdadi; it made a specific comparison between the two men's “visions of a clash of civilizations between Islam and the West.”