Trump's Executive Orders on Crime | Cato @ Liberty

Yesterday, President Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, was sworn into his office. Trump used the occasion to sign three executive orders relating to crime. In this post, I want to briefly scrutinize these orders and explain what impact they may have on our criminal justice system. One order calls for the creation of a task force on crime reduction. The new Attorney General will appoint people to the task force and they will meet and discuss ideas and make recommendations for Trump. A second order is titled “Preventing Violence Against Federal, State, Tribal, and Local Law Enforcement Officers.” This order is also about exploring new ideas and strategies to “enhance the protection and safety” of law enforcement officers. The third order concerns enforcing federal law against transnational criminal organizations that employ violence and derive revenue “through widespread illegal conduct.” Working groups will be established to discuss ideas and make recommendations to Attorney General Sessions and President Trump.