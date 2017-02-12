Newsvine

Japan Condemns North Korea Missile Launch; Trump Says U.S. Supports Ally '100%' - WSJ

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—President Donald Trump, in a statement late Saturday in response to a North Korean missile launch, gave no indication of how the U.S. would respond but said the nation stands with its ally, Japan, “100%.” North Korea launched the missile while Mr. Trump was hosting the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, at his Mar-a-Lago estate. In a brief joint appearance, Mr. Abe said the missile launch is “absolutely intolerable” and called upon North Korea to “fully comply with the relevant [United Nations] security resolutions.”

