Temperatures in the Arctic are skyrocketing — for the third time this winter - The Washington Post

While much of the Northeast was forced to batten down the hatches this week against strong winds, heavy snow and other icy conditions, the usually frigid Arctic experienced the opposite — a period of unseasonably mild weather and high temperatures, for at least the third time this winter. A powerful low-pressure storm system in the northern Atlantic has helped carry warm air up to the frozen north this week, sending temperatures in the Arctic soaring. Data from the Danish Meteorological Institute suggests that, as of Thursday, temperatures in the area above 80 degrees north latitude were already more than 20 degrees warmer than the average temperature for this time of year. As the image above from Climate Reanalyzer shows, the most unusually warm region is right over the North Pole.