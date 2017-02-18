Donald Trump: "I pay as little as possible" in taxes - CBS News

"Presidential candidate Donald Trump said Sunday that he pays as little in taxes as possible just like every other taxpayer in America. "I fight like hell to pay as little as possible for two reasons. Number one, I'm a businessman. And that's the way you're supposed to do it," Trump said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation." "The other reason is that I hate the way our government spends our taxes. I hate the way they waste our money. Trillions and trillions of dollars of waste and abuse. And I hate it." Trump has not yet released his tax returns, but said he has "no major problem" with doing it. And he said he may tie a release of his tax returns to a release of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's emails from her time as secretary of state. Play Video Trump: Patience for the presidency? The State Department is in the process of reviewing and releasing more than 55,000 pages of emails Clinton sent and received while in the Obama administration. Clinton has come under fire for using a private email server to conduct business rather than her official government account, and fresh questions emerged last month about whether Clinton used her personal email account to send classified information."'