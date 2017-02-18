Lesson of the Oroville Dam crisis: California's one-party rule is not a sustainable model - LA Times

"To the editor: Everything I have been worrying about regarding California and its infrastructure vis a vis the Oroville Dam crisis was expressed by Victor Davis Hanson. Where did it all go wrong in our state? Between our underfunded pensions, the bullet train to nowhere and the burden of high taxes placed on those of us who pay them, this is not a sustainable model. (“The Oroville Dam disaster is yet another example of California's decline,” Opinion, Feb. 14) Many people assume having practically one-party rule is a good thing for California. It is not. I am neither a Democrat or a Republican, but I do know you cannot have all like minds in Sacramento. As with any any good executive team, diversity of thought and opinion is necessary to solve problems. We need diversity in our leadership like we need it everywhere else in life."