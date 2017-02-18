Newsvine

chloe.

 

About "Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends." ~ de LaMartine Articles: 132 Seeds: 661 Comments: 66218 Since: Oct 2008

Lesson of the Oroville Dam crisis: California's one-party rule is not a sustainable model - LA Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by chloe. View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:07 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"To the editor: Everything I have been worrying about regarding California and its infrastructure vis a vis the Oroville Dam crisis was expressed by Victor Davis Hanson. Where did it all go wrong in our state? Between our underfunded pensions, the bullet train to nowhere and the burden of high taxes placed on those of us who pay them, this is not a sustainable model. (“The Oroville Dam disaster is yet another example of California's decline,” Opinion, Feb. 14) Many people assume having practically one-party rule is a good thing for California. It is not. I am neither a Democrat or a Republican, but I do know you cannot have all like minds in Sacramento. As with any any good executive team, diversity of thought and opinion is necessary to solve problems. We need diversity in our leadership like we need it everywhere else in life."

Opinion piece..

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor