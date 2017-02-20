Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea - The Washington Post

... "The U.S. Navy is planning a fresh freedom of navigation operation around China’s man-made islands, the first under President Donald Trump, the Navy Times reported, citing defense officials. The operation would most likely be carried out by the San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group, which began patrolling the South China Sea on the weekend. It would involve sailing within 12-mile territorial waters of the island features China claims as its own, the report said. According to newspaper, the plans are awaiting Trump’s approval. China’s Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang said he was aware of the reports. He said that while China respects freedom of navigation under international law, “we have firm objections to any country that impairs China’s sovereignty and security interests in the name of freedom of navigation and overflight.” “We urge the U.S. side not to take any actions that challenge China’s sovereignty and security, and respect the effort made by regional countries in safeguarding peace and stability in the South China Sea,” he told reporters. Navy warships have deliberately sailed close to Chinese-occupied features four times since October 2015, ignoring Beijing’s sovereignty claims. The first three missions challenged China’s requirement for ships to obtain permission prior to transit, while the last one challenged China’s sovereignty over waters encompassing the Paracels. Some criticized the Obama administration for curtailing freedom of navigation operations and allowing China to build military installations on seven artificial islands in the disputed waters. Trump’s Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said recently that such operations will continue while also ruling out any military escalation."'