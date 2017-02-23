Every 200 years California suffers a storm of biblical proportions — this year's rains are just a precursor - The Verge

They don't think this series of storms will be like the 1861-2 floods, but might be a precursor. Their conclusion is that what's happening are of the same type--coming in as water vapor, but not at the previous magnitude, as an 'atmospheric river,' combines with strong, low altitude winds that can stretch up to 375 mi across, and up to 2000 mi. in length. They equate with 20 Mississippi Rivers that gets dumped---Wow!!! When the 'atmospheric river' "hits the coastal mountains, the stream of warm, wet air is forced upwards where it cools and condenses into massive rain clouds." ---It's always called a Pineapple Express here, but not usually that big or powerful.

The article's pics of the Tulouse (sp???) River/Damn after opening their gates is strong and alarming, but has to be done.

Hope you all get through this series and their effects without damage.

Good Luck!