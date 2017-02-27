A word we should understand..

After perusing different comments, it appears that many think or assume that the word, "Democracy" means different---race or ethnicity.

It does not. It means the embodiment of that country's citizens that have a Democracy as their societal structure.. For the Constitutional United States, I'll copy the Preamble:

"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." And---the definition of welfare doesn't mean to 'force' everyone to pay into a gov or business ins medical policy or plan, rather:

"wel·fare [ˈwelˌfer] NOUN the health, happiness, and fortunes of a person or group: "they don't give a damn about the welfare of their families" synonyms: well-being · health · comfort · security · safety · protection · prosperity · [more] statutory procedure or social effort designed to promote the basic physical and material well-being of people in need: "the protection of rights to education, housing, and welfare" NORTH AMERICAN financial support given to people in need. synonyms: social security · social assistance · benefit · public assistance · [more]

---it means we subsidize and promote basic needs for survival to subsist at a minimum level.

Those are the principles that our Constitution are based on.... the Constitution that every single person in our "Democracy" should be striving for, or they shouldn't live here.