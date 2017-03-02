Democrats call for Sessions' resignation, special prosecutor on alleged Trump ties to Russia - Chicago Tribune

I know the WP is paid to 'lean' to the Left, and despite the bias, I like their reporting.

What bothers me the most about this issue, and those involving Trump is that no one is finding out 'first' what was said, if anything was said, that it might have had anything to do with Politics, or anything of a sensitive nature. Maybe it was something personal, or something about Real Estate, or something that's none of our business!!

My point is never about a side!! I'm NEVER about trashing someone, or suggesting ridicule of someone when we don't have the knowledge--proof--of our accusations.