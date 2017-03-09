Global Warming...

Mr. Bannon,

I wish you could see and read this.

I would really like to know what changed your mind. When you worked at Biosphere ll, you first opined (I read) that your environmental conditions were high in methane, nitrous oxide and other gases, and that you expected the earth (biosphere l) to be similar in about 10 years. Your implication was deleterious effects. What changed your mind? You now dispute Science's assumptions, and promote the opposite. Did it have anything to do with China, the Pentagon, or Business? ..The money that would be made in doing things differently? I read it would change the way the Pentagon orders and utilizes supplies.

I also read that if warming were to happen, it is thought that we would see increased crime, famine due to loss of farming, and increased loss of drinking water. Do you think those will happen as a result of man-made causes? Or do you now, for some reason, believe it was a scam created by certain industries to benefit monetarily? ..That the elemental increases we cause are balanced by water vapor? Yet, if what we are doing is causing loss of rain and water, there can't be a replacement for what is lost, right?

Some say we are actually cooling; that these are stages we go through before reaching that end. Maybe it is all 'meant' to happen eventually, a melt and evaporation/loss, but no return with weather conditions--eventually dry and barren like the others? Maybe it depends on how close to the sun a planet is in determining how long it takes to reach an end?

I would really like to know what you think.