Trump's health chief says 'nobody' to suffer financially under health care plan - LA Times

" Health secretary: Obamacare replacement will leave no one 'worse off financially' March 12, 2017, 10:34 a.m. Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington: Tom Price promises that Americans won't suffer economic harm under repeal proposal Trump voters would be among biggest losers under Obamacare replacement Sen. John McCain calls on Trump to "clear up" unsubstantiated wiretapping claims Attorney general asks 46 federal prosecutors to resign; one refuses White House takes credit for strong monthly jobs report Obamacare March 12, 2017, 10:34 a.m. Reporting from Washington Health secretary promises 'nobody will be worse off financially' under Obamacare replacement Laura King Americans will not suffer economic harm as a result of the Republican-backed plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, President Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services said. “I firmly believe that nobody will be worse off financially” under the measure being weighed by the House of Representatives, Secretary Tom Price said in an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Yet a Times analysis showed that the proposal would most hurt Trump's own backers — lower-income, older voters in conservative, rural parts of the country. Heading into a week in which the Congressional Budget Office is expected to unveil its assessment of the GOP plan’s impact, the administration again portrayed the Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as Obamacare, as a failure. “That was a broken system,” said Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney. Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” he predicted the Republican replacement would be “wildly successful.” Critics sharply disagreed. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” called the GOP plan “an absolute disaster” intended to create “a massive shift of wealth from working people and middle-income people to the very richest people in this country.” The Republican leadership sought to dilute the impact of the coming budget office forecast, saying it had been off base in the past in predicting the numbers of people who would be able to obtain insurance. “The one thing I’m certain will happen is the CBO will say, ‘Well, gosh. Not as many people will get coverage,’” said House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), also interviewed on CBS. “You know why? Because this isn’t a government mandate. This is not the government making you buy what we say you should buy.”