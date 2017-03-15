SpaceX has won a launch of a national security satellite in its first direct competition with United Launch Alliance. The Air Force on Tuesday said it has awarded SpaceX a $96.5 million contract to launch a Global Positioning System III satellite from Cape Canaveral on a Falcon 9 rocket in February 2019. SpaceX last year won an $82.7 million contract to launch a GPS III satellite in 2018.
SpaceX beats ULA for GPS satellite launch
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment