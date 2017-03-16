President's Budget (for the people)

"The American people elected me to fight for their priorities in Washington, D.C. and deliver on my promise to protect our Nation. I fully intend to keep that promise.

One of the most important ways the Federal Government sets priorities is through the Budget of the United States.

Accordingly, I submit to the Congress this Budget Blueprint to reprioritize Federal spending so that it advances the safety and security of the American people.

Our aim is to meet the simple, but crucial demand of our citizens—a Government that puts the needs of its own people first.

When we do that, we will set free the dreams of every American, and we will begin a new chapter of American greatness.

A budget that puts America first must make the safety of our people its number one priority— because without safety, there can be no prosperity.

That is why I have instructed my Budget Director, Mick Mulvaney, to craft a budget that emphasizes national security and public safety.

That work is reflected in this Budget Blueprint. To keep Americans safe, we have made tough choices that have been put off for too long. But we have also made necessary investments that are long overdue."

That was an excerpt from the Site.

_______

I have read repeatedly from his Ades that President Trump said he intends to "keep his promises".

I believe that because his persona and body language also say it. He's doing this for us...not himself.

He cares about our prosperity...not his or someone else's.

This Country was founded on the principles of the freedom to choose, not to be controlled/tyrannized by a group, or a person for their own best interests.

"Of, for and by the people"---not government Agencies, Officials or Business.

He wants to help put us back in-charge. Let's support his efforts, and do the best we can to uphold our best interests.